Privium Fund Management Sells Into Strength in Pharma Stock

Key Points

Sold 138,263 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals; Estimated transaction value: $3,039,518

Post-trade stake: 473,951 shares valued at $16.35 million as of September 30, 2025

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals now accounts for 2.94% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On November 3, 2025, Privium Fund Management B.V. reported selling 138,263 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) for an estimated $3.04 million based on the average price for the third quarter of 2025, according to its latest SEC filing.

What Happened

According to its SEC filing dated November 3, 2025, Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138,263 shares. The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $3.04 million based on the average price for the third quarter of 2025. After the transaction, the fund held 473,951 shares valued at $16.35 million.

What Else to Know

The reported sale lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to 2.94% of Privium's 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

TSLA: $108.51 million (19.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SPOT: $66.31 million (11.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SHOP: $61.67 million (11.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

PLTR: $36.48 million (6.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AMZN: $32.72 million (5.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 3, 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at $39.61, up 97.5% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 85.88 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $572.98 million Net Income (TTM) ($159.35 million) Market Capitalization $5.48 billion Price (as of market close November 3, 2025) $39.61

Company Snapshot

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics targeting a range of diseases, with a pipeline including candidates for liver diseases, hypertriglyceridemia, complement-mediated disorders, and rare genetic conditions.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals maintains licensing and research collaboration agreements with pharmaceutical partners.

Primary partners include major pharmaceutical companies such as Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing RNAi-based therapeutics for difficult-to-treat diseases in the biotechnology sector. The company’s strategy centers on advancing a diversified clinical pipeline and forming strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical firms. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops RNAi therapeutics and maintains a broad clinical development pipeline.

Foolish Take

By selling over $3 million worth of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, it may appear as if Privium Fund Management has turned bearish on the drugmaker. However, a closer inspection reveals this transaction may just be prudent profit taking. Here's why.

Shares of Arrowhead have advanced by 111% year-to-date. Compare that to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has generated a total return of 18% this year, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) with a year-to-date total return of 6%.

In short, Arrowhead stock has been on fire. As of this writing, its shares are within a whisper of its 52-week high of $42.39. As a result, Privium's sale of Arrowhead stock is more than likely just portfolio management, rather than a shift in sentiment. Arrowhead remains one of the fund's top holdings, ranking ninth out of 59 total holdings in the fund's $556 million portfolio.

In any event, average investors may want to take a closer look at Arrowhead, whose innovative RNAi therapeutics are clearly helping its stock deliver impressive returns this year.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F reportable: Refers to holdings that must be disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth than a specified benchmark or index.

RNA interference (RNAi): A biological process where RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, used in certain therapeutic drugs.

Clinical pipeline: The collection of drug candidates a company is developing, typically at various stages of clinical trials.

Licensing agreement: A contract allowing one company to use another's intellectual property, often in exchange for fees or royalties.

Research collaboration: A partnership between organizations to jointly develop new products or technologies.

Complement-mediated disorders: Diseases caused by abnormal activation of the complement system, part of the immune response.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has positions in Amazon, Select Sector SPDR Trust - The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, Spotify Technology, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Palantir Technologies, Shopify, Spotify Technology, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

