Privium Fund Buys $15.97 Million Stake in Alaska Air Amid Fuel Cost Crisis

Key Points

Added 331,300 shares of Alaska Air Group; estimated transaction value ~$15.97 million based on average pricing for the quarter.

Quarter-end position value rose by $11.70 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price movement.

Estimated trade size equaled 8.09% of reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 351,333 shares valued at $12.70 million.

The Alaska Air stake now represents 6.44% of fund AUM, which places it within the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group ›

On May 5, 2026, Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd disclosed a buy of 331,300 Alaska Air Group shares, an estimated $15.97 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 5, 2026, SEC filing, Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 331,300 shares over the first quarter. The estimated value of these purchases, based on the quarter’s average share price, is $15.97 million. The fund’s quarter-end ALK stake was valued at $12.70 million, up $11.70 million from the prior period, reflecting both share additions and market price changes.

What else to know

Direction: buy; Alaska Air now accounts for 6.44% of 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VOO: $71.67 million (36.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:ACWI: $22.78 million (11.5% of AUM) NYSE:ALK: $12.7 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $9.70 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:TLT: $9.68 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, shares were priced at $36.96; one-year total return stood at (24.0)%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 48.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $14.40 billion Net Income (TTM) $73.00 million Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $36.96 One-Year Price Change (24.03%)

Company snapshot

Provides passenger and cargo air transportation services across approximately 120 destinations in North America, operating through mainline, regional, and Horizon segments.

Serves customers seeking passenger and cargo air transport throughout North America.

Focuses on operational efficiency and a diversified route network to maintain a competitive edge in the airline sector.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a leading North American airline with a diversified route network and a focus on operational efficiency. The company’s strategy centers on providing reliable, customer-focused air transportation while maintaining cost discipline. Its competitive edge stems from a strong regional presence and a reputation for service quality within the airline sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Privium Fund Management is an alternative investment fund manager that runs strategies most individual investors can't access, like hedge funds, fund-of-funds, and institutional portfolios with high minimums. This quarter they built a fresh portfolio, buying major tech stocks and bond ETFs while making Alaska Air their largest individual stock holding at over $12 million.

The Alaska Air timing looks contrarian. The airline just posted a $193 million quarterly loss and suspended full-year earnings guidance as fuel costs spiraled. Jet fuel prices jumped in Q2 due to Middle East conflicts, adding an expected $600 million in expenses this quarter alone. The company says it would've turned a profit without the fuel spike. Alaska is also midway through integrating its $1.9 billion Hawaiian Airlines acquisition.

Airline stocks like ALK appeal to investors comfortable with volatility and cyclical businesses. You're betting fuel prices drop, the Hawaiian merger delivers cost savings and expanded routes, and travel demand stays strong. But if oil stays elevated, integration costs balloon, or recession hits travel spending, losses pile up fast. Airlines carry debt and operate on thin margins even in good times.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.