Privia's CEO Just Sold 121,000 Shares for $2.7 Million

Key Points

CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 121,086 shares directly for a total of ~$2.73 million at an average price of around $22.56 per share across two days ending May 12, 2026.

This transaction represented 21.80% of Mehrotra’s direct holdings prior to the sale, reducing his direct position to 434,357 shares.

No indirect or derivative interests were involved; all shares disposed were held directly by Mehrotra.

Mehrotra retains 434,357 direct shares of Common Stock following the transaction; the cadence and elevated size reflect the shrinking capacity of his remaining direct holdings.

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Parth Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA), reported the direct sale of 121,086 shares for a total of approximately $2.73 million in multiple open-market transactions completed on May 11, 2026, and May 12, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 121,086 Transaction value $2.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 434,357 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.99 million

Key questions

How did this sale impact Mehrotra’s direct ownership in Privia Health Group?

This transaction reduced Mehrotra’s direct stake by 21.80%, bringing his direct holdings down to 434,357 shares, which equates to an estimated 0.34% of outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

This transaction reduced Mehrotra’s direct stake by 21.80%, bringing his direct holdings down to 434,357 shares, which equates to an estimated 0.34% of outstanding shares as of the latest available data. Was this sale part of a pattern or a deviation from Mehrotra’s historical activity?

The 121,086 shares disposed is the largest single open-market sell event by Mehrotra on record and reflects an acceleration in sale size, which is attributable to the declining number of shares available for disposition following a series of prior transactions.

The 121,086 shares disposed is the largest single open-market sell event by Mehrotra on record and reflects an acceleration in sale size, which is attributable to the declining number of shares available for disposition following a series of prior transactions. Did the transactions involve any indirect holdings, derivative securities, or option exercises?

No; according to the filing, all shares sold were held directly and there was no activity involving indirect holdings, trusts, or derivatives in this event.

No; according to the filing, all shares sold were held directly and there was no activity involving indirect holdings, trusts, or derivatives in this event. What does the data suggest about the sustainability of future large sales?

With Mehrotra’s direct holdings now at 434,357 shares and no indirect or derivative positions disclosed, continued sales at this recent scale would quickly exhaust available shares, indicating that trade sizes may decrease unless additional awards or grants are made.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.72 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.25 billion Net income (TTM) $21.76 million 1-year price change (8.2%)

Company snapshot

Offers physician enablement solutions, including technology platforms, population health tools, and management services that support independent providers and medical groups.

Generates revenue primarily through management services organization fees, technology platform subscriptions, and value-based care arrangements with payers and health systems.

Serves independent physician practices, medical groups, health plans, and health systems across the United States.

Privia Health Group operates as a national physician-enablement company, leveraging technology and integrated services to optimize provider performance and improve patient outcomes at scale. The company's strategy centers on enabling independent physicians to thrive in both fee-for-service and value-based care environments, enhancing clinical integration and financial alignment. With a broad network and a scalable platform, Privia Health is positioned to support healthcare organizations seeking operational efficiency and improved care delivery.

What this transaction means for investors

Mehrotra’s recent share sale was pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, meaning the shares were sold on a predetermined scale and schedule, with some being part of a “sell to cover” transaction to satisfy tax withholding obligations. It’s an important reminder that while it can be helpful to follow the moves of company insiders, their transactions don’t necessarily translate to their conviction or material knowledge about the company and its stock.

The company reported its first-quarter financial results on May 7. Total revenue climbed more than 25% year over year as the company enjoyed strength in same-store growth and new provider additions. Later that month, Privia also announced it was entering New Jersey, in partnership with Neurology Group of Bergen County. While the practice has just 25 adult and pediatric clinicians, it brings Privia’s total coverage to 25 states.

Despite its expansion, Wall Street seems to have mixed opinions about the stock. J.P. Morgan recently lifted its price target from $33 to $45 and maintained its overweight rating. Barclays, however, recently trimmed its target to $24 from $45, maintaining its equal weight rating and pointing to concerns about provider earnings risk tied to inflation. The stock remains down about 8% year to date as of June 8. It has a trailing P/E 125.65 and a forward P/E of 23.47, according to Yahoo! Finance. Veeva Systems, a peer in the healthcare-tech space that provides cloud-based software for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, trades at a trailing P/E of 30.6 and a forward P/E of 19.19.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.