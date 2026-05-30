Is Privia Health Stock a Buy After Hedge Fund Rubicon Founders Added Over 175,000 Shares to Its Position?

Key Points

Rubicon Founders purchased 175,142 shares of Privia Health Group; estimated trade size of $3.95 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Post-trade, Rubicon Founders holds 5,948,664 shares valued at $122.36 million.

Privia Health Group now accounts for 88.92% of the fund's reportable AUM, underscoring its significance in the portfolio.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Rubicon Founders LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 175,142 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.95 million, calculated using the average closing prices for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $14.53 million, a figure that reflects both the trading activity and changes in share price.

What else to know

Rubicon Founders’ post-trade position in Privia Health Group means the stock now represents 88.92% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PRVA: $122.36 million (88.92% of AUM) NYSE: EVH: $13.26 million (9.64% of AUM) NYSE: AGL: $1.99 million (1.45% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Privia Health Group were priced at $23.24, down 4.4% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 31.66 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.25 billion Net income (TTM) $21.76 million Market capitalization $2.94 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $23.24

Company snapshot

Privia Health Group offers technology solutions, population health tools, and management services to optimize physician practices and enhance patient care, generating revenue primarily from physician enablement and value-based care services.

It operates a physician-enablement platform and management services organization that facilitates clinical integration, payer negotiations, and administrative support, monetizing through service fees and value-based contracts.

The company serves independent providers, medical groups, health plans, and health systems across the United States, targeting healthcare organizations seeking efficiency and improved patient outcomes.

Privia Health Group is a national healthcare platform specializing in physician enablement and value-based care solutions. The company leverages technology and coordinated care models to support independent providers and medical groups, driving operational efficiency and improved patient experiences.

With a scalable business model and a focus on aligning financial incentives, Privia Health positions itself as a strategic partner for healthcare organizations navigating the shift to value-based care.

What this transaction means for investors

Rubicon Founders increasing its stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter is a noteworthy event for investors. It demonstrates the hedge fund has a bullish outlook towards the stock, so much so that Privia Health now represents nearly 90% of the firm’s AUM. As a result, the fund’s performance depends almost entirely on this one stock.

A deeper look into Privia Health Group’s financials reveals a strong company. It ended 2025 with $2.1 billion in revenue, up an impressive 22% year over year. Its 2025 net income rose 59% over 2024 to $22.9 million. Its balance sheet was outstanding with $1.4 billion in total assets compared to $578.4 million in total liabilities and no debt.

The company followed 2025 with accelerating sales in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue rose 26% year over year to $603.8 million, and Privia Health expects full-year revenue to reach around $2.4 billion.

This performance suggests customers are finding its solutions are fulfilling an unmet need in the healthcare industry, and bodes well for Privia Health’s ongoing success. Consequently, its stock looks like a worthwhile long-term investment.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.