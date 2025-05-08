Privia Health (PRVA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Privia Health (PRVA) reported $480.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Privia Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Practice Collections : $798.60 million versus $780.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $798.60 million versus $780.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Care Margin : $105.30 million compared to the $106.25 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $105.30 million compared to the $106.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. Platform Contribution : $51.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.60 million.

: $51.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.60 million. Implemented Providers (as of end of period) : 4,871 compared to the 4,867 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,871 compared to the 4,867 average estimate based on two analysts. Value-Based Care Attributed Lives (as of end of period): 1.27 million versus 1.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Privia Health have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

