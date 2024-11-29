Privia Health price target raised to $28 from $27 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill raised the firm’s price target on Privia Health (PRVA) to $28 from $27 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRVA:
- Privia Health price target raised to $27 from $24 at Truist
- Privia Health price target raised to $29 from $26 at Canaccord
- Privia Health price target raised to $21 from $19 at Barclays
- Privia Health Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Privia Health reports Q3 adjusted EPS 20c, consensus 5c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.