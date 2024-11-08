Privia Health price target raised to $27 from $24 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Privia Health (PRVA) to $27 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company has had record new provider signings year-to-date, which gives the management great visibility heading into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

