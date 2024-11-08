Privia Health price target raised to $27 from $24 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Privia Health (PRVA) to $27 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company has had record new provider signings year-to-date, which gives the management great visibility heading into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRVA:
- Privia Health price target raised to $29 from $26 at Canaccord
- Privia Health price target raised to $21 from $19 at Barclays
- Privia Health Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Privia Health reports Q3 adjusted EPS 20c, consensus 5c
- Privia Health raises 2024 revenue view to high end of $1.60B-$1.675B view
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.