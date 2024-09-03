Privia Health Group (PRVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.87, changing hands as low as $19.44 per share. Privia Health Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRVA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.92 per share, with $26.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.50.

