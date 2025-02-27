Privia Health Group, Inc. Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results and Raises 2025 Guidance

Privia Health Group reported strong 2024 financial performance with significant growth in revenue, operating cash flow, and provider signings.

Privia Health Group, Inc. reported strong financial and operational results for the year ending December 31, 2024, exceeding all guidance metrics. The company achieved a total revenue of $1.736 billion, a 4.7% increase from 2023, and net cash provided by operating activities of $109.3 million, marking a 35.3% rise year-over-year. Privia saw an 11.2% increase in Implemented Providers compared to the previous year, along with substantial growth in fee-for-service collections and shared savings from the Medicare Shared Savings Program. The year-end cash balance stood at $491.1 million with no debt. Looking ahead, guidance for 2025 suggests continued growth amidst challenges in the Medicare Advantage landscape, with expected increases in implemented providers, attributed lives, and adjusted EBITDA. The company's focus will be on scaling operations and enhancing financial performance.

All 2024 operating and financial metrics exceeded the high end of guidance, indicating strong performance and effective management.

Net cash provided by operating activities for 2024 was $109.3 million, reflecting a significant 35.3% increase from 2023, with minimal capital expenditures.

Year-end cash balance reached $491.1 million with no debt, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth.

Strong new provider signings increased 11.2% from 2023, demonstrating successful expansion and provider engagement.

Net income decreased by 37.7% from 2023, raising concerns about the company's profitability despite overall revenue growth.

Operational income also declined by 17.8%, indicating potential inefficiencies or rising costs that may affect future performance.

Management has not reconciled certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their GAAP equivalents, which can create uncertainty regarding the company's future financial health.

What were Privia Health's financial results for 2024?

Privia Health reported total revenue of $1.736 billion and a net income of $14.4 million for 2024.

How much did cash flow from operating activities increase?

Net cash provided by operating activities was $109.3 million, a 35.3% increase from 2023's $80.8 million.

What is the cash balance and debt situation for Privia Health?

As of year-end 2024, Privia Health's cash balance was $491.1 million, and the company had no debt.

What is the guidance for Privia Health in 2025?

Privia Health expects continued growth with guidance projecting 5,200 to 5,300 implemented providers and GAAP revenue between $1.8 to $1.9 billion.

How did the number of implemented providers change?

Implemented providers increased by 11.2%, reaching 4,789 by the end of 2024 compared to 4,305 in 2023.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Each of the Company’s operating and financial performance metrics were above the high end of its guidance ranges for 2024, as highlighted below.







Full-Year Performance





















For the Years Ended December 31,





















($ in millions, except per share amounts)

















2024





















2023

















Change (%)*











































Total revenue









$





1,736.4













$





1,657.7

















4.7





%









Gross profit









$





397.7













$





353.8

















12.4





%









Operating income









$





17.0













$





20.6

















(17.8





)%









Net income



a











$





14.4













$





23.1

















(37.7





)%









Non-GAAP adjusted net income



b











$





97.6













$





81.5

















19.8





%









Net income per share









$





0.11













$





0.19

















(42.1





)%









Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share



b











$





0.78













$





0.64

















21.9





%









































* Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.









a. Net income for full-year 2024 included $56.7 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $9.5 million in legal, non-recurring, and other expenses. Net income for full-year 2023 included $37.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $7.9 million in legal, non-recurring, and other expenses.









b. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

















Highlights from 2024 include:







Very strong new provider signings with Implemented Providers increasing +11.2% from 2023;



Very strong new provider signings with Implemented Providers increasing +11.2% from 2023;



Fee-for-service collections growth of +13.6% year over year and strong value-based care performance;



Fee-for-service collections growth of +13.6% year over year and strong value-based care performance;



Shared savings of $176.6 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for the 2023 performance year, a +34.1% increase from 2022;



Shared savings of $176.6 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for the 2023 performance year, a +34.1% increase from 2022;



Adjusted EBITDA growth of +25.2% over full-year 2023; and



Adjusted EBITDA growth of +25.2% over full-year 2023; and



Full-year 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $109.3 million compared to $80.8 million in 2023 (+35.3%) with de minimis capital expenditures. Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, primarily purchases of property and equipment) of $109.3 million (+35.4% year over year), approximately 121% of Adjusted EBITDA.













Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics







d























For the Years Ended December 31,





















($ in millions)

















2024





















2023

















Change (%)











































Implemented Providers













4,789

















4,305

















11.2





%









Attributed Lives













1,256,000

















1,120,000

















12.1





%









Practice Collections









$





2,968.0













$





2,839.0

















4.5





%









Care Margin









$





403.9













$





359.2

















12.4





%









Platform Contribution









$





195.6













$





173.5

















12.8





%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





90.5













$





72.2

















25.2





%











































Full-Year 2024 Actual Performance versus Guidance







d



















Initial FY 2024 Guidance







c























Updated FY 2024 Guidance







c















FY 2024













($ in millions)









Low













High













at January 13, 2025













Actual











Implemented Providers









4,650

















4,750













High End















4,789















Attributed Lives









1,150,000

















1,200,000













Above High End















1,256,000















Practice Collections





$





2,775













$





2,875













High End











$









2,968.0















GAAP Revenue





$





1,600













$





1,675













High End











$









1,736.4















Care Margin





$





388













$





400













High End











$









403.9















Platform Contribution





$





180













$





188













High End











$









195.6















Adjusted EBITDA





$





85













$





90













High End











$









90.5



















































c. Management had not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit and Net Income. This is because the Company could not have predicted with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that have arisen. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the directly comparable GAAP measures.









d. Reconciliations of Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



















Fourth Quarter Performance

















For the Three Months Ended December 31,





















($ in millions, except per share amounts)













2024





















2023

















Change (%)*







































Total revenue





$





460.9













$





440.8

















4.6





%









Gross profit





$





106.1













$





90.0

















18.0





%









Operating income





$





5.2













$





1.4

















269.6





%









Net income



e







$





4.4













$





2.8

















55.0





%









Non-GAAP adjusted net income



f







$





26.5













$





20.3

















30.5





%









Net income per share





$





0.03













$





0.02

















50.0





%









Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share



f







$





0.21













$





0.15

















40.0





%





































* Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. e. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $15.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $2.5 million in legal and other expenses. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $11.7 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $2.4 million in legal and other expenses.









f .Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



















Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics







g























For the Three Months Ended December 31,





















($ in millions)

















2024





















2023

















Change (%)











































Practice Collections









$





792.5













$





756.6

















4.7





%









Care Margin









$





107.7













$





91.5

















17.8





%









Platform Contribution









$





53.2













$





42.3

















25.9





%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





24.9













$





17.3

















44.0





%









































g. Reconciliations of Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.











Capital Resources and Cash Flow







The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2024 included $491.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $389.5 million and no debt at December 31, 2023 (+26.1%). Full-year 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $109.3 million compared to $80.8 million in 2023 (+35.3%) with de minimis capital expenditures. Free Cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $109.3 million compared to $80.7 million in the prior year (+35.4%).







2025 Financial and Business Outlook





g h i







Privia Health’s key actions and areas of focus in 2025 include:







Increasing density and scale in existing states through organic provider growth;



Increasing density and scale in existing states through organic provider growth;



Continuing to perform in value-based risk arrangements for positive margin contribution in challenging Medicare Advantage (MA) market;



Continuing to perform in value-based risk arrangements for positive margin contribution in challenging Medicare Advantage (MA) market;



Achieving operating leverage to drive Adjusted EBITDA growth, and converting at least 80% of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow; and



Achieving operating leverage to drive Adjusted EBITDA growth, and converting at least 80% of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow; and



Pursuing business development efforts to enter new states and expand in existing states to increase overall addressable market.







The Company’s 2025 operating and financial guidance is as follows



g h i



:















FY 2024













FY 2025 Guidance







g















Y-Y % Change from FY 2024













($ in millions)









Actual













Low













High

















Low

















High











Implemented Providers









4,789

















5,200

















5,300

















8.6





%













10.7





%









Attributed Lives









1,256,000

















1,300,000

















1,400,000

















3.5





%













11.5





%









Practice Collections





$





2,968.0













$





3,150













$





3,250

















6.1





%













9.5





%









GAAP Revenue





$





1,736.4













$





1,800













$





1,900

















3.7





%













9.4





%









Care Margin





$





403.9













$





435













$





445

















7.7





%













10.2





%









Platform Contribution





$





195.6













$





208













$





218

















6.3





%













11.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





90.5













$





105













$





110

















16.1





%













21.6





%































































































Guidance assumes minimal year-over-year increase in value-based shared savings accruals given current environment



Guidance assumes minimal year-over-year increase in value-based shared savings accruals given current environment



Guidance assumes no new business development activity or capital deployment



Guidance assumes no new business development activity or capital deployment



De minimis capital expenditures expected in full-year 2025



De minimis capital expenditures expected in full-year 2025



At least 80% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in full-year 2025



At least 80% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in full-year 2025



Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 26-28%







g. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit and Net Income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.





h. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share.









Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases.





i. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.











Webcast and Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call on February 27, 2025, at 8:00 am ET to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. You can visit



ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations



to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. If you wish to participate in the live conference call, then please dial 888-596-4144 (or 646-968-2525 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 5704885.





This news release and the financial statements contained herein, and the slide presentation for the webcast, are also available on the Privia Health Investor Relations website at



ir.priviahealth.com



.







About Privia Health







Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit



priviahealth.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.





The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.







Safe Harbor Statement







The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Form 10-K is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to our current expectations, projections and assumptions about our business, the economy and future events or conditions. They do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” "assumes," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “strategy,” “targets,” “trends,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and variations of such terms and similar expressions and references to guidance, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. In particular, these include statements relating to, among other things, our future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects; expectations for new health system and other partnerships; and our future operating or financial performance and projections, including our full year guidance for 2025. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and are difficult to predict. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements.





Factors related to these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: compliance with applicable healthcare laws and government regulations in the heavily regulated industry in which the Company operates; the Company’s dependence on relationships with its medical groups, some of which the Company does not own; the Company’s growth strategy, which may not prove viable and the Company may not realize expected results; the Company’s inability to enter into a definitive agreement for its partnership in Ohio; difficulties implementing the Company’s proprietary end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution for Privia physicians and new medical groups; the high level of competition in the Company’s industry and the Company’s failure to compete and innovate; challenges in successfully establishing a presence in new geographic markets; the Company’s reliance on its electronic medical record vendor, which the Privia Technology Solution is integrated and built upon; changes in the payer mix of patients and potential decreases in the Company’s reimbursement rates as a result of consolidation among commercial payers; the Company’s use, disclosure, and other processing of personally identifiable information, including health information, is subject to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and other federal and state privacy and security regulations; and those factors referenced in Part II, Item 1A, other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.







Privia Health Group, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(j)











(in thousands, except share and per share data)

















For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)



























Revenue





$





460,900













$





440,828













$





1,736,390













$





1,657,737

















































Operating expenses:





































Provider expense









353,164

















349,378

















1,332,537

















1,298,573













Cost of platform









59,769

















52,409

















227,000

















197,663













Sales and marketing









6,462

















6,249

















26,446

















24,732













General and administrative









34,425

















29,600

















126,157

















109,587













Depreciation and amortization









1,832

















1,772

















7,268

















6,533













Total operating expenses









455,652

















439,408

















1,719,408

















1,637,088













Operating income









5,248

















1,420

















16,982

















20,649













Interest income, net









2,774

















2,848

















10,888

















8,372













Income before provision for income taxes









8,022

















4,268

















27,870

















29,021













Provision for income taxes









2,655

















1,944

















10,826

















7,993













Net income









5,367

















2,324

















17,044

















21,028













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









968

















(514





)













2,659

















(2,051





)









Net income income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc.





$





4,399













$





2,838













$





14,385













$





23,079













Net income income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic





$





0.04













$





0.02













$





0.12













$





0.20













Net income income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted





$





0.03













$





0.02













$





0.11













$





0.19













Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic









120,135,843

















118,109,663

















119,402,749

















116,731,406













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









126,422,148

















124,831,553

















125,614,171

















124,686,067



















































































(j)



Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.











Privia Health Group, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(k)











(in thousands)

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





491,149













$





389,511













Accounts receivable









316,179

















290,768













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









27,495

















20,525













Total current assets









834,823

















700,804













Non-current assets:





















Property and equipment, net









1,242

















2,325













Right-of-use asset









4,828

















6,612













Intangible assets, net









109,807

















107,630













Goodwill









141,615

















138,749













Deferred tax asset









26,383

















35,200













Other non-current assets









17,085

















8,580













Total non-current assets









300,960

















299,096













Total assets





$





1,135,783













$





999,900



































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





81,986













$





57,831













Provider liability









364,607

















326,078













Operating lease liabilities, current









2,553

















3,043













Total current liabilities









449,146

















386,952













Non-current liabilities:





















Operating lease liabilities, non-current









3,037

















5,246













Other non-current liabilities









153

















313













Total non-current liabilities









3,190

















5,559













Total liabilities









452,336

















392,511













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock









1,203

















1,182













Additional paid-in capital









813,209

















753,869













Accumulated deficit









(179,229





)













(193,614





)









Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity









635,183

















561,437













Non-controlling interest









48,264

















45,952













Total stockholders’ equity









683,447

















607,389













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,135,783













$





999,900



















































(k)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.











Privia Health Group, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(l)











(in thousands)

























For the Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities





















Net income





$





17,044













$





21,028













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation









1,104

















1,174













Amortization of intangibles









6,164

















5,359













Stock-based compensation









56,680

















37,098













Deferred tax expense









8,817

















7,465













Changes in asset and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(19,824





)













(96,877





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(8,970





)













(6,159





)









Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset









(1,721





)













(2,418





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









19,905

















4,994













Provider liability









32,942

















113,367













Operating lease liabilities









(2,699





)













(3,214





)









Other long-term liabilities









(160





)













(1,032





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









109,282

















80,785













Cash flows from investing activities





















Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(6,957





)













(42,858





)









Other









(5,021





)













(113





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(11,978





)













(42,971





)









Cash flows from financing activities





















Repurchase of non-controlling interest









—

















(5,694





)









Proceeds from non-controlling interest









1,653

















659













Proceeds from exercised stock options









2,681

















8,740













Net cash provided by financing activities









4,334

















3,705













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









101,638

















41,519













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









389,511

















347,992













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





491,149













$





389,511

































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





















Interest paid





$





285













$





40













Income taxes paid





$





3,755













$





1,040



















































(l)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.







Additional Financial Information











Revenues disaggregated by source:



















For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(Dollars in Thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















FFS-patient care





$





312,295













$





272,343













$





1,146,156













$





976,688













FFS-administrative services









33,525

















29,741

















125,431

















113,154













Capitated revenue









51,852

















85,248

















212,987

















338,729













Shared savings









44,482

















39,838

















179,202

















170,143













Care management fees (PMPM)









16,240

















10,615

















64,066

















50,519













Other revenue









2,506

















3,043

















8,548

















8,504













Total Revenue





$





460,900













$





440,828













$





1,736,390













$





1,657,737





















































































The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:



















December 31,













(Dollars in Thousands)













2024





















2023















Balance, beginning of period





$





67,138













$





28,617













Incurred health care costs





















Current year









208,341

















334,383













Prior years









964

















2,436













Total claims incurred









209,305

















336,819













Claims Paid





















Current year









(157,375





)













(270,810





)









Prior years









(52,713





)













(27,488





)









Total claims paid









(210,088





)













(298,298





)









Balance, end of period





$





66,355













$





67,138



















































Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.









Key Metrics











(m)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in millions)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Implemented Providers



(n)















4,789

















4,305

















4,789

















4,305













Attributed Lives



(o)















1,256,000

















1,120,000

















1,256,000

















1,120,000













Practice Collections



(p)











$





792.5













$





756.6













$





2,968.0













$





2,839.0























































(m)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.











(n)



Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period.











(o)



Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period.











(p)



Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures











(q)(r)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Care Margin









$





107,736













$





91,450













$





403,853













$





359,164













Platform Contribution









$





53,246













$





42,282













$





195,634













$





173,481













Platform Contribution Margin













49.4





%













46.2





%













48.4





%













48.3





%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





24,886













$





17,279













$





90,455













$





72,228













Adjusted EBITDA Margin













23.1





%













18.9





%













22.4





%













20.1





%



















































(q)



In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:





Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.



Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.



Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.



Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.



Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.



Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.



Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin.















(r)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





















Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin











(s)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue









$





460,900













$





440,828













$





1,736,390













$





1,657,737













Provider expense













(353,164





)













(349,378





)













(1,332,537





)













(1,298,573





)









Amortization of intangible assets













(1,603





)













(1,477





)













(6,164





)













(5,359





)









Gross Profit









$





106,133













$





89,973













$





397,689













$





353,805













Amortization of intangible assets













1,603

















1,477

















6,164

















5,359













Care margin









$





107,736













$





91,450













$





403,853













$





359,164















(s)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





















Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution











(t)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue









$





460,900













$





440,828













$





1,736,390













$





1,657,737













Provider expense













(353,164





)













(349,378





)













(1,332,537





)













(1,298,573





)









Amortization of intangible assets













(1,603





)













(1,477





)













(6,164





)













(5,359





)









Gross Profit













106,133

















89,973

















397,689

















353,805













Amortization of intangible assets













1,603

















1,477

















6,164

















5,359













Cost of platform













(59,769





)













(52,409





)













(227,000





)













(197,663





)









Stock-based compensation



(u)















5,279

















3,241

















18,781

















11,980













Platform Contribution









$





53,246













$





42,282













$





195,634













$





173,481















(t)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.











(u)



Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included under Cost of Platform.





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA











(v)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income









$





4,399













$





2,838













$





14,385













$





23,079













Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests













968

















(514





)













2,659

















(2,051





)









Provision for income taxes













2,655

















1,944

















10,826

















7,993













Interest income, net













(2,774





)













(2,848





)













(10,888





)













(8,372





)









Depreciation and amortization













1,832

















1,772

















7,268

















6,533













Stock-based compensation













15,279

















11,669

















56,680

















37,098













Other expenses



(w)















2,527

















2,418

















9,525

















7,948













Adjusted EBITDA









$





24,886













$





17,279













$





90,455













$





72,228























































(v)



Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.











(w)



Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, legal, severance and certain non-recurring costs.





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share











(x)





















For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income





$





4,399













$





2,838













$





14,385













$





23,079













Stock-based compensation









15,279

















11,669

















56,680

















37,098













Intangible amortization expense









1,603

















1,477

















6,164

















5,359













Provision for income tax









2,655

















1,944

















10,826

















7,993













Other expenses



(y)











2,527

















2,418

















9,525

















7,948













Adjusted net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc.





$





26,463













$





20,346













$





97,580













$





81,477













Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic





$





0.22













$





0.16













$





0.82













$





0.69













Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted





$





0.21













$





0.15













$





0.78













$





0.64













Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic









120,135,843

















118,109,663

















119,402,749

















116,731,406













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









126,422,148

















124,924,442

















125,614,171

















125,084,821















(x)



Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.











(y)



Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, legal, severance and certain non-recurring costs.





















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow























For the Years Ended December 31,













(unaudited; $ in thousands)

















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





109,282













$





80,785













Capital expenditures













(21





)













(113





)









Free cash flow









$





109,261













$





80,672















(z)



Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.















