Privia Health Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Privia Health will announce Q2 financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:00 am ET.

Privia Health Group, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025, before the market opens. The press release will be available at 7:00 am ET on the Company’s Investor Relations website. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET to discuss the financial results and future outlook. The call can be accessed via live webcast or by phone, with an option for replay afterwards. Privia Health is a major physician enablement company in the U.S., operating in 15 states and the District of Columbia, focusing on improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes through technology and collaboration with physician practices and health systems.

Potential Positives

Privia Health Group plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter and six-month periods, providing important updates to investors.

The scheduled conference call will allow management to discuss future financial and operational performance, offering insights into the company's strategy and outlook.

Privia Health’s status as one of the largest physician enablement companies in the U.S. highlights its significant market presence and potential for growth.

The company's mission focuses on transforming healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes and lower costs, aligning with current trends in the healthcare industry aimed at improving patient care and efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Company has not yet reported financial results for the second quarter and six-month periods, raising concerns about current performance.

The scheduled conference call following the earnings release may indicate that management has important information to share regarding financial and operational performance, suggesting potential instability or uncertainty.

FAQ

What date will Privia Health release its financial results?

Privia Health will release its financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for financial results?

You can access the conference call by dialing 888-596-4144 and providing Conference ID 5704885.

When will the financial results press release be available?

The financial results press release will be publicly available by 7:00 am ET on August 7, 2025.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be found at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

What services does Privia Health provide?

Privia Health provides physician enablement solutions, technology services, and collaborates with medical groups and health systems to enhance healthcare delivery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRVA Insider Trading Activity

$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 91,595 shares for an estimated $2,198,404 .

. DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,248 shares for an estimated $431,046 .

. MATTHEW SHAWN MORRIS sold 10,309 shares for an estimated $240,508

EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.

$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRVA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

$PRVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRVA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PRVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $28.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Matthew Sheerin from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 04/10/2025

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second-quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 before market open on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at





ir.priviahealth.com





. Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET on the same day, Thursday, August 7, to discuss the results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance.





You can visit





ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations





to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. To participate in the live conference call, dial 888-596-4144 (or 646-968-2525 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 5704885.







About Privia Health







Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,200+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.2+ million patients, and reward 4,800+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.





Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit





priviahealth.com





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





.







Contact







Robert Borchert





SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications





IR@priviahealth.com





817.783.4841



