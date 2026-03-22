Privia Health Group CFO Sells $283,000 Worth of Shares to Cover Taxes

Key Points

Privia Health's CFO sold 13,018 direct shares for approximately $283,000 over two days, at an average price of $21.71 per share.

The sale represented 5.24% of the CFO's total direct holdings as of the transaction dates.

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David Mountcastle, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA), reported the direct sale of 13,018 shares over March 12 and March 13, 2026, for a total transaction value of approximately $283,000 according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 13,018 Transaction value $283,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 226,804 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 8,695 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.92 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.71); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close ($21.68).

Key questions

What was the impact on Mountcastle’s ownership percentage and remaining share capacity?

The transaction reduced his direct holdings by 5.24%, leaving Mountcastle with 226,804 directly held shares and a remaining direct ownership stake of 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the filing.

The transaction reduced his direct holdings by 5.24%, leaving Mountcastle with 226,804 directly held shares and a remaining direct ownership stake of 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the filing. Were there any indirect or derivative mechanics involved in this transaction?

No indirect or derivative securities were involved; the transaction consisted entirely of direct open-market sales, with indirect holdings (8,695 shares via spouse) unchanged by this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.12 billion Net income (TTM) $22.92 million 1-year price change (as of 3/21/26) -10.15%

Company snapshot

Privia Health Group operates as a national physician-enablement company, supporting over 1,100 employees and a broad network of providers. It offers technology platforms, population health tools, and management services to optimize physician practices and reduce the administrative burdens of independent physicians.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale of shares by Mountcastle was strictly for tax withholding obligations tied to the vesting of performance stock units, so investors shouldn’t let this transaction affect their investing decisions on PRVA stock. In a previous filing, the CFO had 35,335 restricted stock units vest on March 10, while 42,584 performance stock units vested the next day. So a sale to cover taxes was likely imminent. The EVP even sold 6,391 more shares on the 16th, at $22.11 per share, for a total of $141,241, which was also to cover taxes.

While PRVA share prices are down 10% in 2026, the company’s financials were fairly strong in its Q4 FY 2025 earnings report in late February. Privia exceeded earnings expectations, posting 7 cents per share for the quarter, above the 4-cent estimate and the highest year-over-year (YoY) growth since Q3 2023.

Privia is still looking to grow its value-based operations, as it’s highly optimistic about its acquisition of Accountable Care Organization (ACO) back in late September 2025. With the purchase, Privia gained approximately 1.5 million customers who possess medical plans such as Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.