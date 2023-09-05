Privia Health Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRVA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.91, changing hands as low as $25.50 per share. Privia Health Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRVA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.64 per share, with $43.849 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.82.
Also see: Insider Buying
VRTX Price Target
Funds Holding McDonalds
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.