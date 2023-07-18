Privia Health Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRVA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.93, changing hands as high as $27.51 per share. Privia Health Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRVA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.64 per share, with $44.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.24.

