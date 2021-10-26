Privatizing Petrobras is a 'distant dream,' BTG warns

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The privatization of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras remains a "distant dream" despite some key politicians coming out in support of the measure in recent weeks, analysts at investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Few politicians are likely to risk their popularity on a controversial topic given that presidential and congressional elections are now less than a year away, they wrote. Any bets to the contrary should be viewed with skepticism, they warned.

"The necessary political capital to make it possible would be massive," wrote analysts Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Daniel Guardiola in the note titled, "Keep your head in the clouds and your feet on the ground".

On Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro said the privatization of Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, was "on the radar" of the government, and a senator told Reuters studies were underway that could put the company in private hands.

That helped push Petrobras' Brazil-listed shares up over 7% in intraday trade.

In the Tuesday report, BTG noted that certain economic activities, including some carried out by Petrobras, are the responsibility of the state under Brazil's Constitution. As a result, privatizing the firm could in theory necessitate a constitutional amendment, which would require the support of two thirds of Congress.

