Privatization of Rio de Janeiro sanitation company Cedae attracts 15 groups- Rio govt

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - At least 15 companies have expressed interest in the privatization of Rio de Janeiro's sanitation company Cedae, the state's secretary Nicola Miccioni told Reuters late on Monday.

Among the groups vying for the company are China's Gezhouba Group (CGGC) 600068.SS , China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) 601800.SS and State Grid Corporation of ChinaSTGRD.UL.

South Korea's GSI Inima, Brazilian asset manager Vinci Partners Investments VINP.O, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Brookfield Asset Management-controlled BRK Ambiental BAMa.TO, Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA, Igua Saneamento, Aegea Saneamento, Arcadis, Conen Engenharia, Encibra Engenharia, Esse Engenharia and Saneamento Ambiental Águas do Brasil are also interested in Cedae, the secretary added.

The auction to sell the right to operate water and sanitation services in Rio is scheduled for late April, with a minimum price of 10.6 billion reais ($1.95 billion). The state will be divided in four regions.

($1 = 5.4322 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.