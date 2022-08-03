Privately-owned Canadian oil firm Strathcona to buy Serafina Energy for C$2.3 bln

By Shariq Khan and Rod Nickel

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Strathcona Resources has agreed to buy private equity-backed Serafina Energy for C$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the largest acquisition by the Canadian private oil and gas producer.

The deal is scheduled to close on Aug. 29, the sources said. Neither Strathcona nor Serafina responded to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in March that Serafina's private equity owners, Pine Brook Partners and Camcor Partners, were eyeing a sale of the company.

($1 = 1.2881 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Rod Nickel)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.