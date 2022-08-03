US Markets

Privately-owned Canadian oil firm Strathcona to buy Serafina Energy for C$2.3 bln

Contributors
Shariq Khan Reuters
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Strathcona Resources has agreed to buy private equity-backed Serafina Energy for C$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the largest acquisition by the Canadian private oil and gas producer.

By Shariq Khan and Rod Nickel

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Strathcona Resources has agreed to buy private equity-backed Serafina Energy for C$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the largest acquisition by the Canadian private oil and gas producer.

The deal is scheduled to close on Aug. 29, the sources said. Neither Strathcona nor Serafina responded to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in March that Serafina's private equity owners, Pine Brook Partners and Camcor Partners, were eyeing a sale of the company.

($1 = 1.2881 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Rod Nickel)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular