Private Swiss Bank NPB Launches Digital Asset Trading, Custody Services

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich-based private bank NPB Neue Privat Bank AG (NPB) is bringing digital asset banking services to clients though a partnership with InCore Bank AG.

  • According to the announcement Tuesday, NPB’s customers will be able to trade “major” cryptocurrencies with access to Switzerland-based asset custody.
  • “Digital assets increasingly represent a supplement to traditional asset classes and we are seeing strong demand from both private and institutional clients,” said Markus Ruffner, co-founder and CEO of NPB.
  • The boutique bank’s offering comes via an integration with InCore Bank’s digital asset layer, which provides an interface between the Finnova banking system and the digital assets space.

Read more: Switzerland’s ‘Crypto Valley’ Has Started Accepting Bitcoin, Ether for Tax Payments

