Private Student Loan Rates: October 25, 2023—Loan Rates Fall

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans moved down. Overall, rates remain fairly low, making private student loan a worthwhile option for borrowers looking to make up a gap in college funding.

From October 16 to October 21, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 8.13% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 11.31% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of October 16, 2023.

Related: Best Private Student Loans

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year loans decreased by 0.54% to 8.13%. The week prior, the average stood at 8.67%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 8.08%, 0.05% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $244 per month and approximately $9,284 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year student loans moved up, reaching 11.31% from 10.83% the week prior.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Financing a $20,000 five-year private loan at 11.31% would yield a monthly payment of approximately $438. A borrower would pay $6,277 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

Related: How To Get A Private Student Loan

The Rate You’ll Receive

Lenders offering private student loans generally offer both fixed and variable interest rates. These rates are, in part, based on your creditworthiness. Generally, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll receive. But credit history, income, the degree you’re working on and your career can factor into the interest rate you receive as well.

Applying for a Private Student Loan

Before you look to a private student loan, consider a federal student loan as your first option. The interest rates on federal student loans are generally lower. Federal student loans also tend to have far more generous repayment and forgiveness options. Yet, if you’ve reached the borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re ineligible for them, private student loans can be a good solution.

Getting a private student loan generally involves applying directly through a non-federal lender, such as a bank, credit union or online entity. You may also be able to get a private student loan through a nonprofit organization, state agency or college.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a qualified co-signer if you have limited credit history, as undergraduates often do.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone. Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

Comparing Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

How much should you borrow? Experts generally recommend borrowing no more than you’ll earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When you’re shopping around for a loan, take to lenders about how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.