Private Student Loan Rates: May 30, 2023—Loan Rates Jump Up

Rates on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans rose last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in getting a private student loan, you can still get a relatively low rate.

According to Credible.com, during the week of May 22, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 8.23%. It was 13.69% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of May 22, 2023.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan increased by 0.41 percentage points to 8.23%. The average stood at 7.82% the week prior.

Borrowers in the market for a private student loan now can receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 6.04%, 2.19 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $245 per month and approximately $9,411 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans moved up last week, from 11.59% on average to 13.69%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 13.69%, you’d pay approximately $462 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $7,729. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Comparing Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

How To Get a Private Student Loan

Private student loans may be a good choice if you reach the annual borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re otherwise ineligible for them. You should consider a federal student loan as your first option, as interest rates are generally lower and you’ll enjoy more liberal repayment and forgiveness options than with a private loan.

To get a private student loan, you’ll generally need to apply directly through a non-federal lender. You can find private student loans through banks, credit unions and online entities. Nonprofit organizations, state agencies and colleges also offer loans.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a qualified co-signer if you have limited credit history, as undergraduates often do.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone. Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

The Rate You’ll Receive

Lenders offering private student loans generally offer both fixed and variable interest rates. These rates are, in part, based on your creditworthiness. Generally, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll receive. But credit history, income, the degree you’re working on and your career can factor into the interest rate you receive as well.

