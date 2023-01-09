Private Student Loan Rates: January 9, 2023—Loan Rates Drop

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans inched down. Yet for many borrowers, it could be a good time to apply for a private student loan. Rates are still relatively low.

According to Credible.com, from December 2 to December 7, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.07%. It was 8.46% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

Related: Best Private Student Loans

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year private student loans last week slipped by 0.78% to 7.07%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.85%.

Borrowers in the market for a private student loan now can receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 5.89%, 1.18% lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $233 per month and approximately $7,953 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans moved up last week, from 7.12% on average to 8.46%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Financing a $20,000 five-year private loan at 8.46% would yield a monthly payment of approximately $410. A borrower would pay $4,597 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

Related: How To Get A Private Student Loan

Shopping for Private Student Loans

First, take a look at the loan’s overall cost. Consider both interest rate and fees. Also, look at the type of help each lender offers if you’re not able to afford your payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

Applying for a Private Student Loan

Before you look to a private student loan, consider a federal student loan as your first option. The interest rates on federal student loans are generally lower. Federal student loans also tend to have far more generous repayment and forgiveness options. Yet, if you’ve reached the borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re ineligible for them, private student loans can be a good solution.

To get a private student loan, you’ll generally need to apply directly through a non-federal lender. You can find private student loans through banks, credit unions and online entities. Nonprofit organizations, state agencies and colleges also offer loans.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a qualified co-signer if you have limited credit history, as undergraduates often do.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications . Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Where to apply . You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone. Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

How Lenders Determine Your Rate

The rate you receive depends on whether you’re getting a fixed or variable loan. Rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness—those with higher credit scores often get the lowest rates. But your rate is based on other factors as well. Credit history, income and even the degree you’re working on and your career can play a part.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.