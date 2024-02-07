Private Student Loan Rates: February 7, 2024—Loan Rates Edge Up

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans rose. This drop in rates is good news for borrowers interested in pursuing private student loans to make up for a gap in college funding.

According to Credible.com, from January 29 to February 3, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.67%. It was 5.35% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of January 29, 2024.

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year loans last week rose by 0.03% to 7.67%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.64%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 8.18%, 0.51% higher than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $239 per month and approximately $8,702 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans fell last week to 5.35% on average from 10.31%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 5.35%, you’d pay approximately $381 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $2,838. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

How To Compare Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

Keep in mind that the best rates are only available to those with good or excellent credit.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

Getting a Private Student Loan

If you reach the annual borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re otherwise ineligible for them, private student loans may be a good choice. But consider a federal student loan as your first option since the interest rates are typically lower. You’ll also receive more liberal repayment and forgiveness options with federal student loans.

Getting a private student loan generally involves applying directly through a non-federal lender, such as a bank, credit union or online entity. You may also be able to get a private student loan through a nonprofit organization, state agency or college.

Keep in mind that undergraduates with limited credit history often need a co-signer who can meet the lender’s borrowing requirements.

Here’s what to consider when applying for a private student loan:

Make sure you qualify. Private student loans are credit-based, and lenders typically require a credit score in the high 600s. This is why having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Apply directly through lenders. You can apply directly on the lender's website, via mail or over the phone.

Compare your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

How Your Interest Rate Is Determined

Lenders offering private student loans generally offer both fixed and variable interest rates. These rates are, in part, based on your creditworthiness. Generally, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll receive. But credit history, income, the degree you’re working on and your career can factor into the interest rate you receive as well.

