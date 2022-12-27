Private Student Loan Rates: December 27, 2022—Loan Rates Fall

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans dropped last week. For many borrowers, that means rates continue to be low enough to make private student loans a decent option, especially if you have good credit.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.12% from December 19 to December 24. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan was 8.32% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year loans dropped by 0.22% to 7.12%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.34%.

Borrowers in the market for a private student loan now can receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 5.61%, 1.51% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $233 per month and approximately $8,015 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans moved up last week, from 6.02% on average to 8.32%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Financing a $20,000 five-year private loan at 8.32% would yield a monthly payment of approximately $409. A borrower would pay $4,516 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

How To Get a Private Student Loan

Private student loans may be a decent option if you reach the annual borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re otherwise ineligible for them. You should consider a federal student loan as your first option, as interest rates are generally lower and you’ll enjoy more liberal repayment and forgiveness options than with a private loan.

To get a private student loan, you’ll generally need to apply directly through a non-federal lender. You can find private student loans through banks, credit unions and online entities. Nonprofit organizations, state agencies and colleges also offer loans.

If you’re an undergraduate with limited credit history, you’ll generally need to apply with a co-signer who can meet the lender’s borrowing requirements.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

Shopping for Private Student Loans

When shopping for a private loan, consider the overall cost of the loan, including interest rate and fees. You may also want to consider the type of assistance each lender offers if you’re not able to make your loan payments.

Remember, those with good or excellent credit typically get the best rates.

How much should you borrow? Experts generally recommend borrowing no more than you’ll earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When you’re shopping around for a loan, take to lenders about how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

The Rate You’ll Receive

Lenders offering private student loans generally offer both fixed and variable interest rates. These rates are, in part, based on your creditworthiness. Generally, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll receive. But credit history, income, the degree you’re working on and your career can factor into the interest rate you receive as well.

