Private Student Loan Rates: August 14, 2023—Loan Rates Rise

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans jumped up last week. For many borrowers, that means rates continue to be low enough to make private student loans a decent option, especially if you have good credit.

From August 7 to August 12, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.82% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 9.38% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of August 7, 2023.

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year loans last week increased by 0.26% to 7.82%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.56%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 6.97%, 0.85% lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $241 per month and approximately $8,891 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans moved down last week to 9.38% on average from 15.95%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 9.38%, you’d pay approximately $419 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $5,132. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

The Rate You’ll Receive

The rate you receive depends on whether you’re getting a fixed or variable loan. Rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness—those with higher credit scores often get the lowest rates. But your rate is based on other factors as well. Credit history, income and even the degree you’re working on and your career can play a part.

Getting a Private Student Loan

Private student loans may be a decent option if you reach the annual borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re otherwise ineligible for them. You should consider a federal student loan as your first option, as interest rates are generally lower and you’ll enjoy more liberal repayment and forgiveness options than with a private loan.

Getting a private student loan generally involves applying directly through a non-federal lender, such as a bank, credit union or online entity. You may also be able to get a private student loan through a nonprofit organization, state agency or college.

Keep in mind that undergraduates with limited credit history often need a co-signer who can meet the lender’s borrowing requirements.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender's website, via mail or over the phone.

Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

How To Compare Private Student Loans

First, take a look at the loan’s overall cost. Consider both interest rate and fees. Also, look at the type of help each lender offers if you’re not able to afford your payments.

Keep in mind that the best rates are only available to those with good or excellent credit.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

