Private Student Loan Rates: April 30, 2024—Loan Rates Slip

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans inched down. Yet for many borrowers, it could be a good time to apply for a private student loan. Rates are still relatively low.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace from April 22 to April 27, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 9.19%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 8.17%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of April 22, 2024.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year loans dropped by 1.26% to 9.19%. The week prior, the average stood at 10.45%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 7.60%, 1.59% lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $255 per month and approximately $10,650 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student loans moved up by 0.42% last week. Now it sits at 8.17%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 8.17%, you’d pay approximately $407 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $4,429. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Getting a Private Student Loan

If you reach the annual borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re otherwise ineligible for them, private student loans may be a good choice. But consider a federal student loan as your first option since the interest rates are typically lower. You’ll also receive more liberal repayment and forgiveness options with federal student loans.

When shopping for a private student loan, you’ll generally need to apply directly through a non-federal lender. This includes banks, credit unions, nonprofit organizations, state agencies, colleges and online entities.

If you’re an undergraduate with limited credit history, you’ll generally need to apply with a co-signer who can meet the lender’s borrowing requirements.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone. Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

How To Compare Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

Keep in mind that the best rates are only available to those with good or excellent credit.

How much should you borrow? Experts generally recommend borrowing no more than you’ll earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When you’re shopping around for a loan, take to lenders about how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

How Lenders Determine Your Rate

The rate you receive depends on whether you’re getting a fixed or variable loan. Rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness—those with higher credit scores often get the lowest rates. But your rate is based on other factors as well. Credit history, income and even the degree you’re working on and your career can play a part.

