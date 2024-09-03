Private Student Loan Rates: September 3, 2024—Loan Rates Slip

Rates on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans inched down last week. If you’re interested in picking up a private student loan, you can still get a relatively low rate.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.59% from August 26 to August 31. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan was 8.38% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of August 26, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year private student loans last week slipped by 0.30% to 7.59%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.89%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 8.19%, 0.60% higher than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $238 per month and approximately $8,601 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans moved down last week by 1.54%, falling to 8.38%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 8.38%, you’d pay approximately $409 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $4,550. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

What Are the Benefits of Private Student Loans?

While private student loans shouldn’t necessarily be your first financial aid option, they can come with a variety of benefits, including the following:

You can often borrow as much as you need.

Some private lenders let you borrow up to your school-certified cost of attendance minus any previously awarded financial aid.

You might not have to pay fees.

The best private lenders don’t charge origination or disbursement fees, so you won’t have extra charges on your loan in addition to interest.

Good credit means better interest rates.

While your credit score doesn’t matter with most types of federal student loans, it does impact private borrowing. Lenders often offer competitive rates to borrowers with excellent credit or a creditworthy co-signer.

It’s easy to apply online.

Applying for a private student loan is often a quick online process that you can do at any time throughout the school year. Many lenders also let you prequalify for loans online, making it easy to shop around and compare offers from multiple banks.

International students may be eligible.

Some lenders provide loans for international students attending school in the U.S. If you’re an international student, you may have to apply with a U.S.-based co-signer to qualify.

Your lender may offer useful perks.

Depending on the lender, you may qualify for some, from interest rate discounts to cash-back bonuses. Some offer a range of repayment terms, lengthy grace periods, forbearance and deferment options and other borrower protections.

Who Is Eligible for a Student Loan?

Specific student loan requirements will vary by lender, but you typically need to be a U.S. citizen or qualifying non-citizen who meets the average age requirement in your state. Make sure you’re enrolled in or planning to enroll in an eligible program at a qualifying institution.

Moreover, you must meet the lender’s credit, income and debt-to-income ratio requirements. Most lenders look for a good credit score of 670 or higher, though specific requirements vary.

Some lenders require or prefer that you apply with a co-signer. A co-signer is a parent or a trusted adult who agrees to repay the loan if you miss payments. Some lenders allow a co-signer release after a certain period of on-time payments.

Shopping for Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

Remember, those with good or excellent credit typically get the best rates.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

