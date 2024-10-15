Private Student Loan Rates: October 15, 2024—Loan Rates Move Down

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans dropped last week. For borrowers pursuing private loans to fill in gaps to pay for higher education expenses, rates remain relatively low for borrowers with solid credit.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.62% from October 7 to October 12. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan was 15.50% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of October 7, 2024.

Related: Best Private Student Loans

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year loans dropped by 0.81% to 7.62%. The week prior, the average stood at 8.43%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 8.77%, 1.15% higher than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $239 per month and approximately $8,639 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year student loans moved up, reaching 15.50% from 11.91% the week prior.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Let’s say you financed a $20,000 five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 15.50%. You’d pay about $481 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $8,864 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: How To Get A Private Student Loan

Who Is Eligible for a Student Loan?

While eligibility requirements for a private student loan vary by lender, you’ll typically have to meet the following criteria:

Good credit. Unlike federal loans, private student loans have a credit requirement. Most private lenders look for good credit as reassurance that you can pay the loan back on time.

Unlike federal loans, private student loans have a credit requirement. Most private lenders look for good credit as reassurance that you can pay the loan back on time. Proof of income. Along similar lines, private lenders also want to see a source of income to ensure you’ll be able to pay back the funds.

Along similar lines, private lenders also want to see a source of income to ensure you’ll be able to pay back the funds. Creditworthy co-signer. Since most undergraduate students can’t meet a lender’s credit and income requirements alone, they must apply with a co-signer to qualify for a loan.

Since most undergraduate students can’t meet a lender’s credit and income requirements alone, they must apply with a co-signer to qualify for a loan. Eligible school. A private lender also wants to see that you’re enrolled in an eligible school, usually at least half-time. The lender will reach out to your school to certify your official cost of attendance.

A private lender also wants to see that you’re enrolled in an eligible school, usually at least half-time. The lender will reach out to your school to certify your official cost of attendance. Age of majority in your state. You’ll also need to be old enough to borrow a loan. The minimum age is typically 18.

You’ll also need to be old enough to borrow a loan. The minimum age is typically 18. U.S. citizen or qualifying non-citizen. You’ll have to meet citizenship requirements to qualify for a loan. Some lenders offer loans to international students if they apply with a co-signer who’s a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. However, a few lenders provide loans for international students attending school in the U.S. without a co-signer.

How To Compare Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

How much should you borrow? Experts generally recommend borrowing no more than you’ll earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When you’re shopping around for a loan, take to lenders about how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

The Rate You’ll Receive

The rate you receive depends on whether you’re getting a fixed or variable loan. Rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness—those with higher credit scores often get the lowest rates. But your rate is based on other factors as well. Credit history, income and even the degree you’re working on and your career can play a part.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.