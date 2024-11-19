Private Student Loan Rates: November 19, 2024—Loan Rates Rise

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans increased last week. For borrowers pursuing private loans to fill in gaps to pay for higher education expenses, rates remain relatively low for borrowers with solid credit.

From November 11 to November 16, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.97% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 9.22% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of November 11, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan jumped by 0.16% to 7.97%. The average stood at 7.81% the week prior.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 8.47%, 0.50% higher than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $242 per month and approximately $9,081 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year loans didn’t move last week, remaining at 9.22%, the same as the week prior.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Let’s say you financed a $20,000 five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 9.22%. You’d pay about $417 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $5,038 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

What Are the Advantages of Private Student Loans?

There are several advantages to private student loans, including:

Competitive interest rates. Many private lenders offer competitive interest rates, especially if you have excellent credit or a creditworthy co-signer.

Many private lenders offer competitive interest rates, especially if you have excellent credit or a creditworthy co-signer. Low or no fees. The best private student loans don’t charge an origination fee, unlike federal Direct loans, which charge a loan disbursement fee. Some private lenders don’t even charge fees for late payments.

The best private student loans don’t charge an origination fee, unlike federal Direct loans, which charge a loan disbursement fee. Some private lenders don’t even charge fees for late payments. High loan amounts. Depending on the lender, you may be able to borrow up to your school’s total cost of attendance minus any previously awarded financial aid.

Depending on the lender, you may be able to borrow up to your school’s total cost of attendance minus any previously awarded financial aid. Grace period. Some private lenders let you defer payments while you’re in school and for a few months after graduation. Some grace periods last up to nine months after graduation.

Some private lenders let you defer payments while you’re in school and for a few months after graduation. Some grace periods last up to nine months after graduation. Easy online application process. It’s easy to apply for a private student loan online in just a few steps. Some lenders also let you check your rates through prequalification, allowing you to compare offers without dinging your credit score.

It’s easy to apply for a private student loan online in just a few steps. Some lenders also let you check your rates through prequalification, allowing you to compare offers without dinging your credit score. Bonus perks, depending on the lender. Some lenders offer additional borrower benefits, such as financial counseling, career services, deferment and forbearance or cash-back rewards for graduating or getting good grades.

Some lenders offer additional borrower benefits, such as financial counseling, career services, deferment and forbearance or cash-back rewards for graduating or getting good grades. Availability to international students. International students are not eligible for federal financial aid from the U.S. Department of Education, but they may qualify for a private student loan to pay for school.

Comparing Private Student Loans

First, take a look at the loan’s overall cost. Consider both interest rate and fees. Also, look at the type of help each lender offers if you’re not able to afford your payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

How much should you borrow? Experts generally recommend borrowing no more than you’ll earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When you’re shopping around for a loan, take to lenders about how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

