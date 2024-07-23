Private Student Loan Rates: July 23, 2024—Loan Rates Move Up

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans rose. Overall, rates remain fairly low, making private student loan a worthwhile option for borrowers looking to make up a gap in college funding.

From July 15 to July 20, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.62% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 11.74% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of July 22, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year loans last week climbed by 0.33% to 7.62%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.29%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 7.56%, 0.06% lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who finances $20,000 in private student loans at today’s average fixed rate would pay around $239 per month and approximately $8,639 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student loans moved up by 0.80% last week. Now it sits at 11.74%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 11.74%, you’d pay approximately $442 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $6,536. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

How To Compare Private Student Loans

First, take a look at the loan’s overall cost. Consider both interest rate and fees. Also, look at the type of help each lender offers if you’re not able to afford your payments.

Keep in mind that the best rates are only available to those with good or excellent credit.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

How To Get a Private Student Loan

Before you look to a private student loan, consider a federal student loan as your first option. The interest rates on federal student loans are generally lower. Federal student loans also tend to have far more generous repayment and forgiveness options. Yet, if you’ve reached the borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re ineligible for them, private student loans can be a good solution.

To get a private student loan, you’ll generally need to apply directly through a non-federal lender. You can find private student loans through banks, credit unions and online entities. Nonprofit organizations, state agencies and colleges also offer loans.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a qualified co-signer if you have limited credit history, as undergraduates often do.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone. Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

The Rate You’ll Receive

Lenders offering private student loans generally offer both fixed and variable interest rates. These rates are, in part, based on your creditworthiness. Generally, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll receive. But credit history, income, the degree you’re working on and your career can factor into the interest rate you receive as well.

