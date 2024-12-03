Private Student Loan Rates: December 3, 2024—Loan Rates Move Down

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans dropped last week. For many borrowers, that means rates continue to be low enough to make private student loans a decent option, especially if you have good credit.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace from November 25 to November 30, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.03%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 9.45%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of November 25, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year loans decreased by 1.00% to 7.03%. The week prior, the average stood at 8.03%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 7.68%, 0.65% higher than today’s rate.

Let’s say you financed $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $233 per month and approximately $7,903 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year student loans moved up, reaching 9.45% from 9.22% the week prior.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Let’s say you financed a $20,000 five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 9.45%. You’d pay about $420 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $5,173 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

What Are Student Loan Requirements?

While eligibility requirements for a private student loan vary by lender, you’ll typically have to meet the following criteria:

Unlike federal loans, private student loans have a credit requirement. Most private lenders look for good credit as reassurance that you can pay the loan back on time.

Along similar lines, private lenders also want to see a source of income to ensure you’ll be able to pay back the funds.

Since most undergraduate students can’t meet a lender’s credit and income requirements alone, they must apply with a co-signer to qualify for a loan.

A private lender also wants to see that you’re enrolled in an eligible school, usually at least half-time. The lender will reach out to your school to certify your official cost of attendance.

You’ll also need to be old enough to borrow a loan. The minimum age is typically 18.

You’ll have to meet citizenship requirements to qualify for a loan. Some lenders offer loans to international students if they apply with a co-signer who’s a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. However, a few lenders provide loans for international students attending school in the U.S. without a co-signer.

How To Compare Private Student Loans

When shopping for a private loan, consider the overall cost of the loan, including interest rate and fees. You may also want to consider the type of assistance each lender offers if you’re not able to make your loan payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

How Lenders Determine Your Rate

Lenders offering private student loans generally offer both fixed and variable interest rates. These rates are, in part, based on your creditworthiness. Generally, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll receive. But credit history, income, the degree you’re working on and your career can factor into the interest rate you receive as well.

