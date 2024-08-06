Private Student Loan Rates: August 6, 2024—Loan Rates Stay Put

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans remained the same last week. For borrowers pursuing private loans to fill in gaps to pay for higher education expenses, rates remain relatively low for borrowers with solid credit.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.50% from July 29 to August 3. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan was 12.34% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of July 29, 2024.

Related: Best Private Student Loans

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year loans last week stood at 7.50%, the same as the week prior.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 7.30%, 0.20% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $237 per month and approximately $8,488 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student loans moved up by 2.69% last week. Now it sits at 12.34%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

If you were to finance a $20,000 five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 12.34%, you’d pay approximately $448 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $6,900. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: How To Get A Private Student Loan

Know the Benefits of Private Student Loans

It’s generally a good idea to max out your eligibility for federal financial aid before borrowing private student loans, but private loans have some benefits. For one thing, they don’t have the same annual borrowing limits as federal loans. Many lenders let you borrow up to your cost of attendance minus any other financial aid you’ve already received.

Plus, you can usually apply throughout the year with a fast, easy online application. For instance, you can apply for a private loan if you need funds halfway through the semester. Some lenders can fund your loan in a week or two, though others take longer.

Private lenders can also offer competitive interest rates, especially to borrowers with excellent credit. Some private loans don’t have any fees, so you don’t have to worry about origination fees, administrative fees or even late fees in some cases.

You also may not have to make payments on your private student loan while you’re in school or for six to nine months after you graduate, depending on the lender. Some lenders offer additional perks to borrowers, such as forbearance and deferment, the option to skip a payment or career counseling services.

Some private lenders offer loans to international students. International students are not eligible for federal student loans from the U.S. Department of Education, so a private student loan can provide the funds they need for college or graduate school in the U.S.

Who Is Eligible for a Student Loan?

While eligibility requirements for a private student loan vary by lender, you’ll typically have to meet the following criteria:

Good credit.

Unlike federal loans, private student loans have a credit requirement. Most private lenders look for good credit as reassurance that you can pay the loan back on time.

Unlike federal loans, private student loans have a credit requirement. Most private lenders look for good credit as reassurance that you can pay the loan back on time. Proof of income.

Along similar lines, private lenders also want to see a source of income to ensure you’ll be able to pay back the funds.

Along similar lines, private lenders also want to see a source of income to ensure you’ll be able to pay back the funds. Creditworthy co-signer.

Since most undergraduate students can’t meet a lender’s credit and income requirements alone, they must apply with a co-signer to qualify for a loan.

Since most undergraduate students can’t meet a lender’s credit and income requirements alone, they must apply with a co-signer to qualify for a loan. Eligible school.

A private lender also wants to see that you’re enrolled in an eligible school, usually at least half-time. The lender will reach out to your school to certify your official cost of attendance.

A private lender also wants to see that you’re enrolled in an eligible school, usually at least half-time. The lender will reach out to your school to certify your official cost of attendance. Age of majority in your state.

You’ll also need to be old enough to borrow a loan. The minimum age is typically 18.

You’ll also need to be old enough to borrow a loan. The minimum age is typically 18. U.S. citizen or qualifying non-citizen.

You’ll have to meet citizenship requirements to qualify for a loan. Some lenders offer loans to international students if they apply with a co-signer who’s a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. However, a few lenders provide loans for international students attending school in the U.S. without a co-signer.

Comparing Private Student Loans

When shopping for a private loan, consider the overall cost of the loan, including interest rate and fees. You may also want to consider the type of assistance each lender offers if you’re not able to make your loan payments.

Remember, those with good or excellent credit typically get the best rates.

How much should you borrow? Experts generally recommend borrowing no more than you’ll earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When you’re shopping around for a loan, take to lenders about how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.