Private Student Loan Rates: August 20, 2024—Loan Rates Slip

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans inched down. This drop in rates is good news for borrowers interested in pursuing private student loans to make up for a gap in college funding.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace from August 12 to August 17, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.63%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 9.24%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of August 12, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year private student loans last week slipped by 0.08% to 7.63%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.71%.

Borrowers currently in the market for a private student loan will receive a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 7.82%, 0.19% higher than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $239 per month and approximately $8,652 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year student loan fell to 9.24% on average from 11.93%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Let’s say you financed a $20,000 five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 9.24%. You’d pay about $418 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $5,050 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Who Is Eligible for a Student Loan?

Specific student loan requirements will vary by lender, but you typically need to be a U.S. citizen or qualifying non-citizen who meets the average age requirement in your state. Make sure you’re enrolled in or planning to enroll in an eligible program at a qualifying institution.

Moreover, you must meet the lender’s credit, income and debt-to-income ratio requirements. Most lenders look for a good credit score of 670 or higher, though specific requirements vary.

Some lenders require or prefer that you apply with a co-signer. A co-signer is a parent or a trusted adult who agrees to repay the loan if you miss payments. Some lenders allow a co-signer release after a certain period of on-time payments.

Shopping for Private Student Loans

When shopping for a private loan, consider the overall cost of the loan, including interest rate and fees. You may also want to consider the type of assistance each lender offers if you’re not able to make your loan payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

The Rate You’ll Receive

The rate you receive depends on whether you’re getting a fixed or variable loan. Rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness—those with higher credit scores often get the lowest rates. But your rate is based on other factors as well. Credit history, income and even the degree you’re working on and your career can play a part.

