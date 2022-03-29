Private Student Loan Rates: March 29, 2022—Loan Rates Edge Up

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans rose last week. For borrowers pursuing private loans to fill in gaps to pay for higher education expenses, rates remain relatively low for borrowers with solid credit.

From March 21 to March 25, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 6.82% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 5.99% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan rose by 1.47% to 6.82%. The average stood at 5.35% the week prior.

Borrowers in the market for a private student loan now can receive a higher rate than they would have at this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 5.48%, 1.34% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to finance $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $230 per month and approximately $7,644 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year student loan fell to 5.99% on average from 6.61%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term. Variable rates may start lower than fixed rates, especially during periods when rates are low overall, but they can rise over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option to choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safer bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it could be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Financing a $20,000 five-year private loan at 5.99% would yield a monthly payment of approximately $387. A borrower would pay $3,194 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest rate is variable, it could change monthly.

How To Get a Private Student Loan

Private student loans may be a good option if you reach the annual borrowing limits for federal student loans or if you’re otherwise ineligible for them. You should consider a federal student loan as your first option, as interest rates are generally lower and you’ll enjoy more liberal repayment and forgiveness options than with a private loan. For example, the interest rate for federal undergraduate student loans is 3.73% for the 2021-22 school year.

When shopping for a private student loan, you’ll generally need to apply directly through a non-federal lender. This includes banks, credit unions, nonprofit organizations, state agencies, colleges and online entities.

Keep in mind that undergraduates with limited credit history often need a co-signer who can meet the lender’s borrowing requirements.

When applying for a private student loan, take into consideration the following:

Your qualifications. Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Private student loans are credit-based. Lenders typically require a credit score in the higher 600s. This is where having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Where to apply. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone.

You can apply directly on the lender’s website, via mail or over the phone. Your options. Look at what each lender offers and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fee and late fee. Also, check to see if the lender offers a co-signer release so that the co-borrower can eventually come off of the loan.

Comparing Private Student Loans

When comparing private student loan options, take a close look at the overall cost of the loan. This includes the interest rate and fees. It’s also important to consider the type of help the lender offers if you can’t afford your payments.

If you have good or excellent credit, you have a better chance at landing the best interest rates.

Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you’ll earn in your first year out of college. While some lenders cap the amount of money you can borrow each year, others don’t. When comparing loans, figure out how the loan will be disbursed and what costs it covers.

How Lenders Determine Your Rate

The rate you receive depends on whether you’re getting a fixed or variable loan. Rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness—those with higher credit scores often get the lowest rates. But your rate is based on other factors as well. Credit history, income and even the degree you’re working on and your career can play a part.

