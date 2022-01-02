Private Sector PMIs Put the EUR and the Dollar in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It is a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats to consider, with the markets closed in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.10% to $0.6833, while the Japanese Yen was down by 0.15% to ¥115.250 against the U.S Dollar. The Aussie Dollar was down by 0.21% to $0.7248.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Manufacturing PMIs for Italy and Spain will be in focus along with finalized PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone.

Barring any revisions to the prelim PMIs, expect Italy and the Eurozone’s PMIs to have the greatest influence on the EUR.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.18% to $1.1350.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction, with the UK markets closed today

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.18% to $1.3508.

Across the Pond

Finalized U.S Markit Manufacturing PMI figures for December will be in focus later today. Barring a revision from prelim, however, we don’t expect too much impact on the Dollar.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.11% to 95.779.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet start to the year. There are no major stats to provide direction. The lack of stats will leave crude oil prices and market risk sentiment to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.23% to C$1.2666 against the U.S Dollar.

