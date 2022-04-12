Private markets keep faith with the metaverse

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Epic Games is defying the technology slump. The video game developer on Monday announced https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/news/sony-and-kirkbi-invest-in-epic-games-to-build-the-future-of-digital-entertainment a $2 billion fundraising that valued it at $32 billion, with Sony and Lego parent Kirkbi putting in $1 billion each. The new valuation is 10% above the $29 billion secured 12 months ago. During that time gaming rivals Roblox, Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive Software have fallen 26%, on average. Facebook parent Meta Platforms is down a whopping 32% since boss Mark Zuckerberg launched his pricey pivot to virtual reality.

The booming valuation is hard to square with what little has been disclosed about Epic’s recent performance. Sales, mainly from its flagship “Fortnite” game, shrunk 10% to $5.1 billion between 2018 and 2020, according to a presentation https://app.box.com/s/6b9wmjvr582c95uzma1136exumk6p989/file/806836227675 disclosed during the company’s 2021 legal fight with Apple and a Verge article https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/3/22417447/fortnite-revenue-9-billion-epic-games-apple-antitrust-case citing in-court testimony. But the group’s powerful “Unreal Engine” software could still be key to creating many of the immersive virtual worlds of the future. Lego teamed up https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/news/the-lego-group-and-epic-games-team-up-to-build-a-place-for-kids-to-play-in-the-metaverse with Epic last week to build “a place for kids to play in the metaverse”; Poland’s CD Projekt will switch https://www.cdprojekt.com/en/media/news/new-witcher-saga-announced-cd-projekt-red-begins-development-on-unreal-engine-5-as-part-of-a-strategic-partnership-with-epic-games to “Unreal” for its next blockbuster game. Those benefits may yet take years to come through, but sometimes the long game is easier to play outside the public eye. (By Oliver Taslic)

