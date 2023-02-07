Private Management Group Increases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)

Fintel reports that Private Management Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.72MM shares and 5.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.13% and an increase in total ownership of 1.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.19% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park-Ohio Holdings is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 120.19% from its latest reported closing price of $14.36.

The projected annual revenue for Park-Ohio Holdings is $1,873MM, an increase of 13.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park-Ohio Holdings. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 39.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PKOH is 0.0537%, an increase of 18.4765%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 7,858K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 922,810 shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922,455 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 23.38% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 746,811 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747,106 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 33.14% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 555,000 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 466,900 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466,400 shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKOH by 23.35% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 320,000 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park-Ohio Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $14.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 5.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Park-Ohio Holdings Background Information



ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 125 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities worldwide, through three reportable segments: supply technologies, engineered products and assembly components.

