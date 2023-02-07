Private Management Group Cuts Stake in Trilogy International Partners (TRL)

Fintel reports that Private Management Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.40MM shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc (TRL). This represents 4.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.18MM shares and 5.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy International Partners. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU:TRL is 0.0001%, a decrease of 30.4310%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 10K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers holds 10,000 shares

