Private Management Group Cuts Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML)

February 07, 2023 — 04:34 pm EST

Fintel reports that Private Management Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.88MM shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML). This represents 5.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.47MM shares and 6.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NML is 0.1594%, an increase of 8.1832%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 31,760K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NML / Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc Ownership

City Of London Investment Management holds 8,490,614 shares

Saba Capital Management holds 5,607,024 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,346,793 shares

1832 Asset Management holds 879,014 shares

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 680,471 shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML or the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy companies. The Fund seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund utilizes leverage through a secured margin facility.

