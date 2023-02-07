Private Management Group Cuts Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Fintel reports that Private Management Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY). This represents 5.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.70MM shares and 5.88% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Valley Community Bancorp is $22.18. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of $25.57.

The projected annual revenue for Central Valley Community Bancorp is $88MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual EPS is $2.46, an increase of 8.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Valley Community Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVCY is 0.0621%, an increase of 46.3957%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 6,485K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 518,735 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514,416 shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 323,406 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,055 shares, representing an increase of 89.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 863.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 300,097 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 298,533 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,681 shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 74.57% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 263,076 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260,649 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 29.52% over the last quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Declares $0.12 Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $25.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.31%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 3.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Valley Community Bancorp was established on November 15, 2000 as the holding company for Central Valley Community Bank and is registered as a bank holding company with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.