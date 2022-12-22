Private lending will grow up by slimming down

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private credit has grown into a $1.3 trillion mountain over the last decade. Now the industry, led by giants like Ares Capital and Blackstone, faces a reckoning. The onetime savior of debt-hungry buyout firms isn’t going away, but it’s going to emerge noticeably leaner.

When banks stopped lending to private equity firms in 2022, private credit firms stayed active. High-yield loans issued by banks and then sold on to investors in the market fell 80% in the first nine months of 2022, according to Fitch Ratings. Specialist private lenders, however, had some $390 billion of spare capital to spend, according to Preqin data. In June, Blackstone led a group that stumped up $5 billion to fund the $10 billion takeover of software firm Zendesk, even as public debt markets were frozen.

Direct lenders are now pulling back. Some have used up their dry powder on mega-deals like Zendesk. Many more face the risk that borrowers cannot easily keep up typically floating-rate debt, which gets more expensive as central banks raise rates. Rather than see a borrower default, lenders may need to extend debt maturities, or accept IOUs instead of cash – known as payment in kind. Owl Rock Capital saw such substitute interest payments rise to 12% of reported investment income in the third quarter of 2022, up from 6% the prior year.

Investors who funded private lenders may be in for a shock. The sector coped well in past crises, and returned just shy of 16% even in 2010, according to the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index. But that was a smaller, more disciplined industry. The real value of today’s loan portfolios will take time to emerge, because lenders may delay writedowns to avoid antagonising investors and the buyout firms who feed them deals. One clue is the valuation of business development companies, listed funds that invest in small businesses. They traded in early December at a 12% discount to their stated net asset value, implying losses down the line.

As reality bites, funds are already offering less leverage at higher prices and with tougher covenants. Pension funds and insurers who provide the investment fuel will demand nothing less. They will also favor those lenders big enough to pick the best borrowers, or with the skills and resources to help companies through a slower economy. In the year to early December 2022, the number of funds raised fell by nearly 40% compared with 2021, but the average fund size rose by more than half, according to Preqin data. It points to a slimmer industry dominated by a few, plumper firms.

