Private Investing: The Biggest Upside Potential I’ve Found

You know that investing is my passion.

Call me crazy, but it’s what I was born to do. I can’t get enough of it.

Here’s something you may not know about me: I am also an entrepreneur.

I love starting and growing a business. My first was my money management firm, Penn Financial Group, which is still going strong after 16 years.

I also own a small exercise studio in Baltimore that is doing well (and is a great place to work out and burn off stress!).

But there’s one other business I want to tell you about today. I don’t own it anymore, so I’m not trying to promote it.

I want you to know about it because of what it can do for you and your financial dreams …

I have a soft spot for very small companies with innovative ideas giving everything they have to get off the ground and be successful.

And I love investing and making money — obviously.

In 2016, I combined those two loves by starting a company I called Crowdvest. That name is a combination of “crowd” and “invest,” and it was one of the first equity crowdfunding platforms.

I discovered early on the massive potential of investing in the private equity markets. As we’ve talked about recently, the whole game changed when the government passed the last part of the JOBS Act that made it possible for everybody to participate in a market that was previously closed to 99% of us.

As a pioneer in the new industry, I was able to see the huge potential early on and how big it would be in the coming years. I started Crowdvest because I wanted to help average investors gain exposure to private deals.

I hunted down and vetted the most promising private businesses on the market. I helped a couple companies raise money and eventually go public. I loved it.

Earlier this year, I sold the Crowdvest business as well as the related broker-dealer Crowdvest Securities to concentrate on my other ventures. That being said, I just could not ignore the massive potential in private investing for individual investors.

These opportunities have too much potential to create life-changing wealth.

Here’s the kind of potential I’m talking about:

Let’s start with the fact that the richest 1% of Americans own nearly 40% of our country’s wealth. The common cliché is true … the rich grow richer while most everyone else struggles to get ahead.

But my advice is this: Don’t get mad about not being in the 1%. Instead, if you can’t beat them, join them! Because now you can.

You can now use the same strategy that has helped America’s wealthiest families grow richer … year after year.

By investing in private business deals.

The numbers you see from private companies are simply not common with stocks.

Here’s the proof …

The first investors of Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) stock are now up 5X. But this isn’t even close to how private Facebook shares performed … they saw a 1,200X gain!

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), the Chinese tech company, has grown 3X since it went public in 2014. But you would’ve seen a 240X return if you bought JD’s private shares instead.

And get this … Groupon’s (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock has LOST 96% since it went public. But investors who bought Groupon private shares saw a 520-fold winner. That’s a huge difference!

Here’s one more example. WhatsApp is a free messaging application for smartphones. A $25,000 investment in its private seed round would’ve turned into $68 million … a 2,750-fold return.

How would $68 million change your life?

The list of private businesses that generated millions and even billions of dollars for early investors is a long one.

And that brings me to the bottom line. Backing private businesses is often the highest upside investment you can possibly make.

We talked in Thursday’s article about how more and more money is flowing into private deals. This news just got better this past week when it became official that the Regulation CF (one of the recent legal changes) will increase nearly 5X from $1.07 million to $5 million.

This will open up the floodgates for new opportunities. More entrepreneurs will have the ability to raise money via the crowd. And we, the crowd, will have more opportunities to find the life-changing investment opportunities.

Just like Silicon Valley has been for years. And just like the wealthiest people in America have for years.

I no longer run an early stage equity funding firm, but thanks to recent government decisions, I am able to help anyone learn how to take part in private investing.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

