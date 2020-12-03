Private German Bank to Launch Cryptocurrency Fund
Private German bank Hauck & Aufhauser is launching a cryptocurrency fund in January 2021.
- According to an announcement on Thursday, the HAIC Digital Asset Fund will be aimed at institutional clients and hold a number of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether and stellar. The minimum investment will be €200,000 (US$243,000).
- Frankfurt-headquartered Hauck & Aufhauser said it has seen digital assets and cryptocurrencies become increasingly attractive to institutional investors.
- The fund managers will take a passive investment strategy while the cryptocurrency allocation will be based on the current market capitalization.
- The bank is teaming up with the custody arm of Berlin-based fintech company Kapilendo, which will manage the secure storage of the crypto assets in the fund.
- The crypto fund is one of the first to be launched by a private bank for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.
See also: Private Swiss Bank Rolls Out New Premium Crypto Trading Service
Related Stories
- Banks Need to Adopt Crypto, Now
- Parent of Troubled BitMEX Names a Former Stock Exchange Chief Its New CEO
- Pizza Hut Venezuela Now Accepts Crypto Payments
- Huobi-Branded Crypto Exchange Launches for Malaysian Market
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.