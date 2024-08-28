News & Insights

Private Equity Turns Back on China

August 28, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

This year, major private equity firms like Blackstone, KKR, and Carlyle have significantly slowed their investment activity in China, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions and Beijing’s tighter control over businesses. 

 

Once a thriving market, China's appeal has diminished rapidly, with only five small investments made by the top 10 global buyout firms this year, a stark contrast to the 30 deals made in 2021. The change marks a sharp decline in enthusiasm from international investors who once saw China as a goldmine. 

 

Factors contributing to this downturn include geopolitical challenges, regulatory unpredictability, and a cooling economy. The slowdown in China-specific deals is more pronounced than the global trend, which has also been affected by rising interest rates, making debt-driven private equity models more costly.

Finsum: Taking stock of these geopolitical factors in important for any portfolio. 

