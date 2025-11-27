Private Equity-Style Fund Buys $15.7 Million in Harrow Stock as Revenue Jumps 45%

Key Points

Philadelphia-based Penn Capital Management added 325,478 shares of Harrow for an estimated $15.7 million in the third quarter.

The move created a new position for Penn, which did not report holding any shares of Harrow in the previous quarter.

The new holding places Harrow outside Penn Capital’s top five positions by fund value.

Philadelphia-based Penn Capital Management Company disclosed a new position in Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) on Monday, acquiring 325,478 shares valued at approximately $15.7 million during the third quarter.

What Happened

Penn Capital Management Company reported a new equity stake in Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW), acquiring 325,478 shares with an estimated value of $15.7 million as of September 30, according to an SEC filing released on Monday. This new position accounted for 1.2% of the firm’s $1.3 billion in reportable U.S. equity holdings for the quarter.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:DY: $25.2 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:AMTM: $23.1 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ATEC: $22.8 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MIRM: $22.6 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WFRD: $22.3 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of Wednesday's market close, Harrow shares were priced at $41.30, down 2% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Wednesday) $41.30 Market capitalization $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $250 million Net income (TTM) ($5 million)

Company Snapshot

Harrow operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the ophthalmic sector, leveraging a diversified portfolio of branded and compounded products. More specifically, the company provides ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and compounding services, including branded and generic products for eye care, as well as royalty interests in clinical-stage drug candidates.

The company’s strategy combines direct product commercialization with strategic equity and royalty interests in innovative drug development ventures. This approach enables Harrow to address a broad range of ocular conditions, while maintaining exposure to emerging therapeutic opportunities in the specialty pharmaceutical market. The firm targets ophthalmologists, outpatient surgical centers, and specialty healthcare providers in the United States.

Foolish Take

For long-term investors, a new position initiated by a concentrated, fundamentals-driven firm like Penn Capital is meaningful because it often signals where the fund sees asymmetric value in small-cap names undergoing operational or balance-sheet transitions. Penn’s strategy—shaped by a private-equity lens—tends to favor companies with improving financial profiles, recoverable margins, and catalysts tied to structural change. Against that backdrop, adding Harrow fits their pattern of targeting niche healthcare operators with accelerating revenue momentum and expanding end-market opportunities.



Harrow’s third-quarter results underscore that thesis. Revenue grew 45% to $71.6 million, GAAP net income came in at $1 million, and adjusted EBITDA reached $22.7 million—nearly triple the prior-year period. The firm also ended the quarter with $74.3 million in cash, reinforcing liquidity during a phase of portfolio expansion. Strategic wins—including significant formulary listings for VEVYE, the expansion of its access program, and the acquisition of Melt Pharmaceuticals (announced in September)—position the company for continued top-line growth and optionality heading into 2026.



For investors, Penn’s entry doesn’t guarantee outperformance—but in combination with Harrow’s accelerating fundamentals, strong cash flow from operations, and a broadened product footprint, it adds weight to the view that Harrow may be transitioning into a more durable specialty pharma platform.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

