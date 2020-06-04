Mountain Crest Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a private equity portfolio company in North America, raised $50 million by offering 5.0 million units at $10. The units consist of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of a share upon completion of a merger.



The New York, NY-based SPAC is led by CEO and Chairman Suying Liu, the Head of Corporate Strategy at Hudson Capital (Nasdaq: HUSN) and former Chief Strategist of Mansion Capital LLC.



Mountain Crest Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MCACU. Chardan Capital Markets acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Private equity SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition prices $50 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

