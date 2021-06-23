US Markets
CG

Private equity, rivals enter prelim bids for $6 bln stake in Hanon Systems -newspaper

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published

Private equity firms Carlyle Group and Bain Capital, auto suppliers Valeo and Mahle were among those that entered non-binding bids to buy a stake in South Korea's Hanon Systems worth 6.6 trillion won ($5.81 billion) as of Tuesday, South Korean media reported.

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group CG.O and Bain Capital, auto suppliers Valeo VLOF.PA and Mahle were among those that entered non-binding bids to buy a stake in South Korea's Hanon Systems 018880.KS worth 6.6 trillion won ($5.81 billion) as of Tuesday, South Korean media reported.

The bidders are looking into acquiring about a 70% stake of auto supplier Hanon Systems on sale by majority shareholder, local private equity firm Hahn & Company, as well as second-largest shareholder Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd 161390.KS, newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Hanon Systems said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the majority shareholder is considering a stake sale with Morgan Stanley and Evercore as advisers, but nothing has been decided.

A spokesperson for Mahle declined to comment. Spokespeople for Carlyle, Bain and Valeo did not have an immediate response.

Hanon Systems is the world's second-largest supplier of auto thermal management systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and reported a 6.9 trillion won revenue and 315.8 billion won operating profit in 2020, according to its regulatory filing.

Shares in Hanon Systems closed down 4.1% compared with the wider market's .KS11 0.7% rise on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,135.0600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular