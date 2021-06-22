Private equity, rivals enter prelim bids for $6 bln stake in Hanon Systems -newspaper

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group CG.O and Bain Capital, as well as auto suppliers Valeo VLOF.PA and Mahle were among those that entered non-binding bids to buy a stake in South Korea's Hanon Systems 018880.KS worth 6.6 trillion won ($5.81 billion) as of Tuesday, South Korean media reported.

The bidders are looking into acquiring about a 70% stake of auto supplier Hanon Systems on sale by majority shareholder, local private equity firm Hahn & Company, as well as second-largest shareholder Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd 161390.KS, newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday citing unnamed investment banking sources.

A spokesperson for Mahle declined comment. A spokesperson for Hanon Systems could not be immediately reached. Spokespeople for Carlyle, Bain and Valeo did not have an immediate response.

Hanon Systems is the world's second-largest supplier of auto thermal management systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and reported a 6.9 trillion won revenue and 315.8 billion operating profit in 2020, according to its regulatory filing.

Shares in Hanon Systems closed down 4.1% compared with the wider market's .KS11 0.7% rise on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,135.0600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.