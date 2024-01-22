Private equity lawyer moves continue with Baker McKenzie hire

By Sara Merken

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Law firm Baker McKenzie said Monday that it has hired Eric Schwartzman as head of private equity in California, from rival Latham & Watkins.

Based in San Francisco, Schwartzman advises private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, and public and private companies on mergers and acquisitions and other deals, particularly in the technology sector.

He joins the North America transactional and global private equity practice groups at Chicago-founded Baker McKenzie, which is the largest law firm in the United States by attorney head count.

Schwartzman's clients have included Silver Lake and its vacation rental management portfolio company Vacasa, as well as C﻿arlyle, Ares Management and Searchlight Capital, according to his Latham online biography.

A Latham spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Schwartzman said he anticipates the second half of 2024 will pick up for private equity and dealmaking activity more broadly, which has seen a global slowdown, citing factors such as the Federal Reserve's stated intention to cut interest rates.

Baker McKenzie plans to continue to build out its M&A and private equity team, he said.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

((Sara.Merken@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.