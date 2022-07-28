US Markets

Private equity, hedge funds object to U.S. carried-interest tax hike proposal

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
David Randall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Private equity and hedge funds cautioned on Thursday that a proposed U.S. tax increase on carried-interest income could potentially hurt small businesses and big investors, such as endowments, foundations and pension funds.

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Private equity and hedge funds cautioned on Thursday that a proposed U.S. tax increase on carried-interest income could potentially hurt small businesses and big investors, such as endowments, foundations and pension funds.

Carried interest refers to a longstanding Wall Street tax break that let many private equity and hedge fund financiers pay the lower capital gains tax rate on much of their income, instead of the higher income tax rate paid by wage-earners.

A change in the tax rule, which has been discussed for over a decade, would raise $14 billion, according to senators.

"Over 74% of private equity investment went to small businesses last year. As small business owners face rising costs and our economy faces serious headwinds, Washington should not move forward with a new tax on the private capital that is helping local employers survive and grow," Drew Maloney, president and chief executive of the American Investment Council.

The Managed Funds Association (MFA) said pension funds, endowments and foundations' $1.5 trillion investments in hedge funds and other alternative asset managers help them achieve better performance.

"It is crucial Congress avoids proposals that harm the ability of pensions, foundations, and endowments to benefit from high value, long-term investments that create opportunity for millions of Americans," said Bryan Corbett, MFA president and CEO.

A potential tax hike would mainly affect private equity and hedge fund managers compensation, which is largely tied to the performance of the funds.

The carried-interest tax hike is part of the Democrats' broad proposals to increase taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals to finance new spending on energy, electric vehicle tax credits and health insurance investments.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Chibuike Oguh and David Randall, in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular