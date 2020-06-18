Private equity group EQT to sell credit unit to Bridgepoint

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT AB EQTAB.ST said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its credit business to European buyout fund Bridgepoint.

The deal concludes EQT's strategic review of the business, announced in January.

"This is an important step on our path of focusing on investment strategies which can fully utilise EQT's governance and impact ownership model," EQT CEO Christian Sinding said in a statement.

"Together with Bridgepoint, the Credit platform is well positioned to capture the future growth prospects and develop its offering even further."

Credit is the smallest of EQT's three business segments with around 4 billion euro ($4.5 billion) of assets under management as of the end of 2019, EQT said.

The parties agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction, EQT said.

News of the pending deal was reported by several media, including Reuters, on Wednesday, and first reported by the Financial Times.

