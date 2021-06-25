Private equity group CD&R plans to raise offer for UDG Healthcare

June 25 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare UDG.L said on Friday private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was considering raising its offer to buy the healthcare company to 1,080 pence per share.

If the possible higher and final offer was made, UDG said it intends to recommend it, adding that it has not received any other buyout proposals.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.