Private equity group CD&R plans to raise offer for UDG Healthcare

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

UDG Healthcare said on Friday private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was considering raising its offer to buy the healthcare company to 1,080 pence per share.

If the possible higher and final offer was made, UDG said it intends to recommend it, adding that it has not received any other buyout proposals.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

